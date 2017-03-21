Bert Hassan Dailey Obituary

NEGLEY, Ohio – Bert Hassan Dailey, 93, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Brookdale of Salem following a lengthy illness.

Born April 12, 1923 in Fredericktown, Ohio, he was a son of the late Thomas Hassan and Lillian Gertrude (Smith) Dailey.

He was a construction worker who retired from Kaiser Refractories where he worked as a fork-lift driver in 1984 after twenty years.

Bert served his country in the Army during W.W. II including the Battle of the Bulge and the European Theater.

He also served our community in many ways, he was a past Elkrun Township trustee and Columbiana County Commissioner, he served on the Scenic Rivers Board of Directors, the Resource, Conservation and Development Board, the Land Grant Foundation Board, Beaver Creek Land Development Board and volunteered at the Beaver Creek State Park Educational Center.

He was a member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Negley Lodge No. 565 F&AM and Eastern Star, FOE Aerie 2216 in Lisbon, the Civic Association of Signal and a life member of F.F.W. Post 5532.

Survivors include his sons, Dennis H.(Janice) of Oxford, Georgia, David W. (Joanne) of Salem and Mark L. (Saundra) Dailey of Lisbon; grandchildren, James, Marki, and Danielle. There 7 are great-grandchildren, Brandon Dailey and Cameron, Liam, Mykah, Logan, Hudson and Hayden and two sisters, Audrey Dangelo of Summitville and Fern Ronshak of Lisbon.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Thelma J. (McCann) Dailey, in 2008 and brothers, Leonard and Fred Dailey.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church with the Rev. Harry C. Fox, PhD officiating.

Calling hours are 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 24 at the Weber Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Kemble Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, P.O. Box 2212, East Liverpool, OH 43920.

