Bestiality is now officially against the law in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Believe it or not, it is finally against the law to have sex with animals in Ohio.

Senate Bill 331 went into effect Tuesday, banning people from having sex with animals.

READ: Ohio Senate Bill 331

The act is classified as a second-degree misdemeanor.

Law enforcement officers are now able to seize the animal and put it in the pound if an officer believes it has been victimized.

Prior to the bill becoming law, Ohio was one of ten states where bestiality was legal. Hawaii, Kentucky, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming still have not directly outlawed the act, according to the Michigan State University College of Law.

SB 331 overrides local ordinances that create a different minimum wage from state regulations as well.

It also stops localities from banning pet stores from sourcing dogs from large-scale breeders, even if those breeders may operate a puppy mill, among other things.

