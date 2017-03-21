CDC: U.S. infant mortality rate down 15 percent



ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – Infant mortality rates have reached new lows.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), infant mortality in the U.S. dropped 15 percent between 2005 and 2014.

The largest decline occurred in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Instances of SIDS fell by 29 percent.

The CDC reports that infant mortality rates among black women are still more than double that of non-Hispanic white women. Infant

Infant deaths in the U.S. have dropped more than 70 percent since 1962, but it still has one of the highest rates among developed countries.

