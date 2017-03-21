CDC: U.S. infant mortality rate down 15 percent

According to a report, infant mortality rates have declined in most states since 2005

CNN Newsource Published: Updated:
New programs are introduced in Youngstown, Ohio to combat infant mortality.


ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – Infant mortality rates have reached new lows. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), infant mortality in the U.S. dropped 15 percent between 2005 and 2014. 

TARGETING INFANT MORTALITY IN MAHONING COUNTY

The largest decline occurred in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Instances of SIDS fell by 29 percent.

The CDC reports that infant mortality rates among black women are still more than double that of non-Hispanic white women. Infant

Infant deaths in the U.S. have dropped more than 70 percent since 1962, but it still has one of the highest rates among developed countries.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s