Date set for Thunder over the Valley air show in Vienna

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Thunder over the Valley air show featuring the Air Force Thunderbirds is set for Father’s Day weekend.

The show will run Friday, June 17 through Saturday, June 18 at the Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

The last time the show was held was in May 2014.

Earlier in 2015, the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs office approved the Youngstown Air Reserve Station to host the event, but the air base waited for the release of the official Thunderbirds 2017 schedule to announce the air show.

The show is hosted by the 910th Airlift Wing at the air reserve station and is free and open to the public.