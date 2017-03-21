Elroy J. Stimpert Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Elroy J. Stimpert, 97 of Sebring passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Crandall Medical Center.

Mr. Stimpert was born in Miltonsburg, Ohio on February 2, 1920, the son of the late Roy and Elizabeth (Kaufman) Stimpert.

He was a graduate of The Ohio State University class of 1940 and a member of the Tower Club, a U.S. Army Veteran from 1942 – 1945 serving at the rank of Sergeant and worked for the USDA as an Assistant Administrator.

Elroy was a member of the Bethel Friends Church in Poland, Ohio, served as a Boy Scout leader, a member of the Poland Optimist Club and was active in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program where he received recognition as one of the longest matches between Big and Little Brother.

Survivors include his daughter, Candace (Jerry) King of Salem, a son, James Stimpert of Baltimore, Maryland, two grandchildren, Andrew (Judy) King, Rachel (Chad) Allen and four great-grandchildren, Preston, Gracelyn, Selah and Kendall.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Mae (Wade) Stimpert on June 6, 2012.

Calling hours will be held Friday, March 24th from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Gednetz Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Bethel Friends Church in Poland, Ohio, there will also be visitation held at the church on Saturday from 1:00 2 p.m.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Cemetery in Canfield.

Memorial contributions can be made in Elroy’s honor to the Bethel Friends Church 2771 Spittler Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.

