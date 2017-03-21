Fashion show fundraiser keeps Cornersburg cancer support center going



CORNERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Yellow Brick Place just keeps growing. It’s a place in Youngstown area for cancer patients and survivors where they can get the services and help they often can’t get at the hospital – things outside of medicine that make the fight easier.

Linda Corcoran spends a lot of time at the Yellow Brick Place. For decades, she’s helped women who have lost their hair to cancer treatments. She’s been a volunteer since Yellow Brick Place opened. And now, she is also a client.

“Got my phone call on Feb 20 – cancer free. Discovered I had cancer in August. It’s been a long, long road,” Corcoran said.

When Corcoran first got the word about her cancer diagnosis she told her family and then her next call was to Donna Detwiler, the co-founder of Yellow Brick Place.

“After my husband and my children, the first person I called was my earth angel Donna. We cried together on the phone, and she said it was going to be okay,” Corcoran said.

Detwiler is a cancer survivor as well. She says going through those moments with clients takes her back to when she was first diagnosed and all the emotion and anxiety that comes with it.

“Heartbreaking for her – being a cancer survivor, too, you go back to the beginning of everything and how you felt. You don’t want anyone to go through that,” Detwiler said.

Since Yellow Brick place opened its doors 18 months ago, things just keep growing. They offer several services from exercise classes to wigs and makeup lessons and counseling.

Most recently, Yellow Brick Place employed Nancy Connors as the facility’s first paid staff member and for the first time they are adding a service for children of cancer patients. Connors was diagnosed with breast cancer 20 years ago and remembers how hard it was on her kids and looks forward to helping other families cope.

“They need a place like this. I wish I would have had somewhere to go when I was only 36 and had two young boys at home,” Connors said.

Yellow Brick Place is holding its annual Fashion Show and Fundraiser April 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Avion on the Water, 2177 Western Reserve Rd., Canfield. Tickets are $40 per person or $320 per table. Tickets can be purchased by calling (234) 228-9550. WKBN 27 First News Anchor Lauren Wood is emceeing the event.