JobsNow: Electrical trade provides bright future

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Career and Technical Center has 32 programs and is adding dental assisting and HVAC next school year. One of the most popular programs is one which lights up the county and usually lands graduates a job.

The electrical technology program at TCTC is always crowded and usually maxes out. Homes and businesses require a lot of wiring, which always puts electricians in need.

“When we have advancements in technology, usually it is an advancement of electricity, said Nate Burton, Electrical Technology at TCTC. “Computers are based on that. We learn how to control the flow of electricity and turn everything on and off by it. We also have advancements in electricity like the power plant in Lordstown.”

The Lordstown power plant will make electricity. Many veteran electricians are helping put together the facility which will transfer that generated power. It is a physically demanding field and the workforce is transitioning to a younger worker who loves technology advancement.

“These new kids take technology like a duck to water. They are ready to go. They get pretty excited about it,” said Bob Bonish, supervisor of trade, industry and agricultural program. “They love to work with their hands. And when they do that, they get that sense of fulfillment that is hard to get sometimes out of a book.”

The best job opportunities go to electricians with the best set of skills. The two-year program at TCTC teaches students the fundamentals of electricity, wiring, and even tools. The program goes through residential wiring, commercial wiring like you’d see in an industrial plant, plus industrial motor control – like that in a car wash.

Electrical Technology graduates can move on to the Kent Power System Institute which trains electrical linemen, or they could go on the apprenticeship program with the IBEW and work with a contractor.