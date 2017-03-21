John R. “Jack” Brown, Jr. Obituary

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – John R. “Jack” Brown, Jr., age 90, of 341 E. Jamestown Road, West Salem Township, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday morning, March 21, 2017 in the ER of UPMC Horizon Greenville.

He was born in Greenville on November 29, 1926 to John R. and Louise (Lininger) Brown.

He was a 1944 graduate of Penn High School and received his B.S. in Education from Thiel College.

Jack served as a Sgt. in the U.S. Army Air Corp. during W.W. II stationed in Japan.

He was employed in the Sales/Marketing division of U.S. Rubber-Uniroyal in Pittsburgh for 32 years and retired from the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, where he worked as a Fund Raising Specialist for 14 years.

He was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Greenville where he served on the finance committee and was also active with Camp Lutheran in Prospect, Pennsylvania. He was a member of the Greenville Rotary Club, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow and he was also a lifetime member of F&AM North Hills Lodge #716.

On May 28, 1949 he married the former Joan McKee, she survives at home. Also surviving are two daughters, Bethanie Bena and her husband, Bernard of Pittsburgh and Virginia Mangolds and her husband, Arnis of Stow, Massachusetts; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Holly Brown and a brother, Thomas A. Brown.

Per Jack’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Inurnment will be in Bellevue Methodist Cemetery in Pittsburgh.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St. in Greenville. To view obituary visit loutzenhiserfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.



