Karyn Warren Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Karyn M. Warren, age 71 passed away on March 21, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Karen was born March 24, 1945 in Akron to the late James A. and Mildren H. (Salyerds) Deens.

On April 8, 1967, Karen was united in marriage to Elton William Warren, whom preceded her in death on July 17, 2012.

Private family services will be held.

Karen is survived by her children, Darrin (Regina) Warren and Dana (Dino Tolios) Warren-Tolios; her grandchildren, Damon Warren and Bailey Tolios and her great-grandson, James Warren. She also leaves behind her four cats, Max, Fluffy, Tim and Mama Cat.

Arrangements were handled by Lane Funeral Homes, Cortland. To view obituary visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

