LaBrae’s Drake named Division III All-Ohio Third Team

Drake was joined on the Division III All-Ohio Third Team by Springfield's Jake Ford and Champion's Lucas Nasonti

The Vikings used a strong 2nd half to rout Newton Falls, 72-38 Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The 2016-17 Associated Press Division III All-Ohio boys basketball team, based on the recommendations of a media panel (with school, height, class and scoring average):

DIVISION III

First Team: Jay Joseph, Worthington Christian, 6-foot-4, senior, 16.1 points per game; Lukas Isaly, Hannibal River, 6-1, jr., 22.0; Derek Koch, West Salem Northwestern, 6-9, sr., 21.7; Jerry Higgins, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-9, jr., 16.3; Ethan Linder, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-3, sr., 29.0; Isaiah Howell, Proctorville Fairland, 6-2, jr., 15.2; Dylan Swingle, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-11, jr., 21.3; Justin Ahrens, Versailles, 6-6, jr., 23.4; Anthony Masterlasco, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-4, sr., 25.1; Logan Newman, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-0, sr., 16.7.

Second Team:
Justin Anderson, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-2, sr., 23.3; Chase Yoho, Bellaire, 5-10, jr., 31.2; Tommy Bissler, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-1, sr., 17.1; Alonzo Gaffney, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 6-8, so., 12.7; Dakota Prichard, Spencerville, 6-4, sr., 18.9; Gunner Oakes, Swanton, 6-4, sr., 20.4; Ryan Lane, New London, 6-3, sr., 16.2; Caleb South, Tipp City Bethel, 6-1, jr., 24.6; Craig McGee, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 6-0, sr., 12.9; Sam Martin, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-10, sr., 16.0.

Third Team:
Ronnie Rayburn, Richwood North Union, 6-5, sr., 19.9; Ty Hamsher, Garaway, 6-0, sr., 19.0; Tariq Drake, LaBrae, 6-2, sr., 14.0; Jake Ford, Springfield, 6-1, sr., 25.2; Dorian Crutcher, Elyria Catholic, 6-3, jr., 19.5; Donald Johnson, Oberlin, 6-4, sr., 18.0; Jacob Plantz, Genoa Area, 6-3, so., 18.1; Eric McLaughlin, Lynchburg-Clay, 6-5, jr., 20.4; Lorenzo Sparks, Cincinnati North College Hill, 6-0, jr., 20.0; Lucas Nasonti, Champion, 5-10, sr., 23.0.

Co-Players of the year: Justin Ahrens, Versailles; Ethan Linder, Haviland Wayne Trace

Co-Coaches of the year: Zach Ruth, Galion Northmor; Travis Swank, Versailles; Derek Edwards, Martins Ferry

Special Mention:
Breon Backus, Grandview Heights; Ross Ryan, Centerburg; Brady Thomas, Columbus Ready; Andrew Mason, Coshocton; Zac Selby, Martins Ferry; Turner Horn, Berlin Hiland; Kameron Shockley, Waterloo; Dan Ritter, South Range; Jayson Woodrich, Beachwood; Ronald Vann, Cleveland Martin Luther King Jr.; Bryce Williams, Archbold; Luke Thomas, Proctorville Fairland; Tanner Holden, Wheelersburg; Landon Carroll, Oak Hill.

Honorable Mention:
Ryan Alexander, Columbus Academy; Brian Collier, Grandview Heights; Joe Craycraft, Marion Pleasant; Brandon Estep, Johnstown Northridge; Jayden Turner, Worthington Christian; Chad Neisel, Magnolia Sandy Valley; Brenton Franks, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley; Tyler Reddish, Cadiz Harrison Central; Keith Leindecker, West Lafayette Ridgewood; Ty Kildow, Belmont Union Local; Drew McKenzie, Zanesville West Muskingum; Luke Powell, Barnesville; Darius Ray, Martins Ferry; JoJo France, Manchester; Gabe Walker, Wooster Triway; Kaleb Bauman, Rittman; Daniel Zuchak, Rittman; Anthony Ritter, South Range; Brandon Youngs South Range; Aaron Iler, Leavittsburg LaBrae; Brian Hiner, Brookfield; Jacob Reed, Smithville; C.J. Charleston, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Declan Kirincic, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Danny McGarry, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph; Jude Cunningham, Orwell Grand Valley; Emil Hess, Burton Berkshire; Joseph Vallery, Warrensville Heights; Bryce Ostheimer, Milan Edison; Tayte Lentz, Bloomdale Elmwood; Braxton Fasone, Van Buren; Hunter Sieben, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Kolden Uribes, Montpelier; Tyler Mescher, Maria Stein Marion Local; Jace Stockwell, Delphos Jefferson; Chace Harris, Albany Alexander; Jacob Dovenbarger, Bidwell River Valley; Gunner Short, Proctorville Fairland; Ethan Wilson, Ironton; Mason Darby, Ironton Rock Hill; Tayshaun Fox, South Point; Trey Postage, Frankfort Adena; Casey Moore, Piketon; Joe Giordano, Lynchburg-Clay; Kaden Coleman, Wheelersburg; Kendal Reynolds, Portsmouth; Matthew Gullett, Minford; Mitchell Hale, Oak Hill; Dalton Stewart, Brookville; Justin Flor, Carlisle; Alex Dahling, Cincinnati Summit Country Day; Trenton Weeks, Bethel Bethel-Tate; Tony Boddie, Dayton Stivers School for the Arts.

