Local economist predicts uptick in future home construction

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The housing sector may be poised to see some significant growth in the next decade, that’s was the message Tuesday by an economist whose job is to keep an eye on the industry.

Robert Dietz is with the National Association of Home Builders. He laid out his economic forecast for the industry to a group contractors and real estate agents at the Poland Library.

Dietz said the new Trump Administration is already showing signs it will be cutting back some of the regulations that made construction more difficult and expensive, which he says had led to what he calls an “affordability crisis” in home sales.

“Whatever your politics are, I think there is a feeling if we could build more apartments, build more single-family homes, we can house more people. The way to do that is to reduce the cost of construction,” Dietz said.

While Dietz says the longer-term future looks bright, he told the group there are still challenges in the short-term such as a shortage of skilled labor in the building trades.

Dietz said increasing labor participation will boost the overall economy as well as help more construction take place.