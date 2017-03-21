Local veterans honored during Struthers luncheon

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities honored local veterans for the sixth straight year.

The Board’s Veterans of the Valley Luncheon was held Tuesday morning at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers. About 400 veterans attended.

Every year, guests of honor are recognized. This year, there were two honorees: Air Force veteran and Youngstown Municipal Judge Robert Millich, who worked in intelligence; and Lou Mamula.

Mamula, who is from Lowellville, joined the Marines at the age of 18 in 1940. He fought in the Battle of Guadalcanal and the Battle of Tarawa — battles of the Pacific during World War II.

He was part of a rubber boat battalion that was heavily attacked by Japanese forces, and at the age of 95, remains one of the oldest survivors of the conflict.

MCBDD Adult Services Director George Gabriel said the men were excited about being honored.

“I’ll say one thing about veterans, including our ones that are being honored today and all the veterans that are in attendance, they don’t look for recognition,” he said.

Gabriel said it’s important to honor the families. When the veterans left to serve, their families also made big sacrifices.