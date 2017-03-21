Maude “Marty” Marceline Redmond Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Maude M. Redmond, age 88, died early Tuesday morning, March 21 at St. John XXIII Home in Hermitage.

Maude was born July 18, 1928 to Raymond and Pauline (Thompson) Greenwood.

She taught Bible club for many years, and was tough competitor at scrabble.

She loved her family dearly, she claimed her kids were her hobby.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Susie) Redmond, Laura (Rege) Bruggeman, Leah (David) Dull, Joel (Debbie) Redmond and Philip (Tracy) Redmond; son-in-law, Dave O’Leary; 14 grandchildren, including Daniel O’Leary, with whom she made her home and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Maude is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Redmond, he died February 9, 2007; her daughter, Lynette O’Leary and siblings Raymond, Lawrence and Floy.

Friends may call 10:00 -11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 25 at the Lane Funeral Home, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Rd. in Brookfield; where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Burial in Brookfield Cemetery.

Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Maude’s family.



