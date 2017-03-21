More DDs came through this year’s St. Patrick’s OVI checkpoint

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Out of the thousand vehicles that passed through an OVI checkpoint in Austintown on St. Patrick’s Day, more were driven by designated drivers than in past years — leading the Task Force to believe that people are getting the message of finding a safe ride home.

The OVI Task Force noticed 25 percent of the vehicles that came through were either a taxi, limo, or ride-sharing vehicle.

“We see taxis, we see Uber all the time, but not in those numbers. So it was really encouraging,” Scott Weamer said. “I think the takeaway is let’s just not do that on the big holidays.”

Still, the checkpoint on Mahoning Avenue last Friday resulted in four drivers being arrested for OVI (operating a vehicle impaired).

The checkpoint was highly publicized and just a block away from O’Donald’s Irish Pub & Grill.

The OVI Task Force has always set up checkpoints around the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

The last time the checkpoint fell on St. Patrick’s Day was in 2012. That year, 707 vehicles passed through. There were three OVI arrests and 12 other arrests and citations.

Results from previous OVI checkpoints around St. Patrick’s Day:

2016 — Belmont Ave. in Youngstown 251 vehicles 1 OVI arrest 17 other arrests and citations

2015 — Mahoning Ave. in Austintown 650 vehicles 2 OVI arrests 11 other arrests and citations

2014 — Mahoning Ave. in Austintown 492 vehicles 2 OVI arrests 9 other arrests and citations

2013 — Market St. in Youngstown 564 vehicles 3 OVI arrests 14 other arrests and citations

