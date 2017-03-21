More DDs came through this year’s St. Patrick’s OVI checkpoint

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force noticed 25 percent of vehicles that came through the Austintown checkpoint were driven by designated drivers

An OVI checkpoint on St. Patrick's Day in Austintown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Out of the thousand vehicles that passed through an OVI checkpoint in Austintown on St. Patrick’s Day, more were driven by designated drivers than in past years — leading the Task Force to believe that people are getting the message of finding a safe ride home.

The OVI Task Force noticed 25 percent of the vehicles that came through were either a taxi, limo, or ride-sharing vehicle.

“We see taxis, we see Uber all the time, but not in those numbers. So it was really encouraging,” Scott Weamer said. “I think the takeaway is let’s just not do that on the big holidays.”

Still, the checkpoint on Mahoning Avenue last Friday resulted in four drivers being arrested for OVI (operating a vehicle impaired).

The checkpoint was highly publicized and just a block away from O’Donald’s Irish Pub & Grill.

The OVI Task Force has always set up checkpoints around the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

The last time the checkpoint fell on St. Patrick’s Day was in 2012. That year, 707 vehicles passed through. There were three OVI arrests and 12 other arrests and citations.

Results from previous OVI checkpoints around St. Patrick’s Day:

  • 2016 — Belmont Ave. in Youngstown
    • 251 vehicles
    • 1 OVI arrest
    • 17 other arrests and citations
  • 2015 — Mahoning Ave. in Austintown
    • 650 vehicles
    • 2 OVI arrests
    • 11 other arrests and citations
  • 2014 — Mahoning Ave. in Austintown
    • 492 vehicles
    • 2 OVI arrests
    • 9 other arrests and citations
  • 2013 — Market St. in Youngstown
    • 564 vehicles
    • 3 OVI arrests
    • 14 other arrests and citations

