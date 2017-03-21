Niles crime activity: Bar fight victim hit in face with beer bottle

Sunday, March 11

3 p.m. – 1900 block of Robbins Ave., Children Services was contacted regarding an alleged sexual incident involving an 8-year-old girl. A woman told police that a 12-year-old girl was involved and she was concerned due to past incidents that occurred at the home.

11:10 p.m. – 1500 block of Stillwagon Rd., a man told police that he was robbed by a suspect he knew through work. He said the man asked him for “ones” and then punched him and grabbed his wallet.

Monday, March 13

4:51 p.m. – 1100 block of Forest St., a neighbor chased kids to a nearby home after she said they were behind a home breaking glass. Police didn’t immediately find the suspects.

10:06 p.m. – 100 block of E. Madison Ave., report of shots fired in the area.

10:15 p.m. – 500 block of Fifth St., a caller reported seeing a man in his backyard who ran off when he moved his blinds

Tuesday, March 14

10:20 a.m. – 700 block of Mason St., the Trumbull County Dog Warden was called to investigate a report of a malnourished and neglected dog.

11:57 a.m. – 500 block of Lincoln Ave., a man reported that his computer locked up and there appeared to be a number to call to get it released. He said he called the number and the person who answered demanded $499.95. He hung up and didn’t pay any money but wanted a report filed.

4:02 p.m. – 100 block of W. Park Ave., police were called to Niles Fuel Plus after reports that a clerk was falling asleep and the doors were left open. The clerk was taken to the hospital.

11:20 p.m. – 400 block of Seneca St., a caller reported harassment from a suspect who kept ringing her doorbell, throwing snowballs at her door and leaving letters under her door.

Thursday, March 16

12:31 p.m. – 300 block of S. Cedar Ave., reported theft of a four-wheeler.

Friday, March 17

8:14 a.m. – 200 block of N. Bentley Ave., a woman reported that the tires of her car were slashed and she believed it may be due to complaints she made about a neighbor.

6:07 p.m. – 5000 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., police were called to Walgreens for a report that a 19-year-old took a couple handfuls of NyQuil.

10:11 p.m. – 100 block of St. John Ave., an overdose victim was given naloxone and taken to the hospital. The person refused to tell officers what drugs he had taken, but his parents told police that he has been known to use heroin and had overdosed several times previously.

Saturday, March 18

2:54 a.m. – 100 block of Franklin Ave., Brenden Kaintz, arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct; and Keith Allen, charged with felonious assault and assault. The alleged victim told police he was at DJ’s Lounge when he got into a fight with Allen. He said Allen hit him in the face with a beer bottle. He later went with his girlfriend to get his dog from Kaintz’s home, who is his neighbor, when he said the men assaulted him again. When he returned home, he said Kaintz kicked his door open and assaulted him and his girlfriend. Police said they could see the man’s injuries and that the door of his home was damaged.

8:57 p.m. – 500 block of Fifth St., a caller reported that he had been receiving threats from someone threatening to shoot up his house. He said he saw a car in front of his house that drove away. Police said the caller didn’t want to talk to an officer about the threats.

Sunday, March 19

12:30 p.m. – 400 block of Cherry Ave., a caller reported a fight in front of a house. A woman told police that a man spit in the face of her 11-year-old daughter and then assaulted her. Police said the victim had no visible injury and the suspect left prior to their arrival.

12:54 p.m. – 100 block of Hyde Ave., reported breaking and entering of a vehicle in which a gun was taken.

6:59 p.m. – 100 block of Neil St., a man reported that someone stole a shotgun and an Xbox as he was in the process of moving out of a home.

