Pa. spring breaker arrested in FL following dangerous stop sign prank

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) —Two spring breakers in Clearwater, Florida spent several hours behind bars after they ripped out a stop sign and tossed it in a nearby bush.

Twenty-one-year-old John Wade, of Pennsylvania, and 22-year-old William Sassic, of Michigan, were arrested for the crime and didn’t seem to have an answer for why they did it.

The sign has since been replaced.

The act carries dangerous, potentially deadly consequences.

Ann Hertl and her sister, Carrie Kennedy, know this all too well. Hertl’s son was killed at a different intersection where a stop sign had been removed.

“You keep saying, ‘It’s not my son,’ you know? They made a mistake, and the reality hits you a few minutes later that it is your son and the pain never goes away. The pain never goes away,” she said.

The two people responsible for her son’s death were arrested and convicted on manslaughter charges, but those convictions were eventually overturned on appeal.

Hertl said Wade’s and Sassic’s trip to Clearwater is now one they’ll never forget.

“One thing they should remember is what not to do the next time they visit. These kids, teenagers, even college kids that are doing it, need to realize that it affects a lot of lives, a lot of lives.”

