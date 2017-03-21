People show up for circus in Girard…only to find no circus

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of people showed up at Creekside Golf Dome in Girard Tuesday to what they thought was a free circus — only to find out there was no show.

A flyer going around Girard advertised the free circus.

But the owner of the dome, Jim St. George, said it was never supposed to be there in the first place. So he had to turn people away.

“They passed out flyers and advertisements and said, ‘Hey can we have our circus here again this year?'” St. George said. “I said, ‘No, the owners did not approve that this time because it’s our golf season.'”

St. George said the company, Circus Pages, was asked to remove any posters or advertisements for the free circus a month ago, but didn’t. He worked with Circus Pages last year without incident.

March is the time when most people are still using the dome for indoor golfing — so St. George believed it would make more sense to have the event on the weekend.

Meshelle Nevarro brought her daughter Nyah and a friend to the dome.

“We were so excited to go and see the animals,” Nevarro said. “And we showed up and there’s nothing here. A little disappointing.”

There is another showing posted on the flyer for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Obviously, it’s no longer happening.

“They probably moved on to another state,” St. George said.