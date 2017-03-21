Police: 3-year-old twins die in Missouri pond accident

First responders found the twins in the pond behind their home in Edgerton, Missouri

By Published: Updated:
Three-year-old twins died after a pond accident in Missouri.
Courtesy: WCMH


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities said the deaths of 3-year-old twins in a Missouri pond were apparently a “tragic accident.”

The Kansas City Star reports that Platte County Sheriff Maj. Erik Holland said Arrabelle and Elijah Wagner were found Monday after their father awoke and realized they were missing. The pond is behind their home near Edgerton, about 30 miles north of Kansas City.

Arrabelle was found alive in the pond and responders searched the house for Elijah, thinking he may have gone inside to get help.

Divers eventually found him in the pond near a covered dock. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrabelle died later at a hospital.

Holland said the deaths would be “thoroughly” investigated, although there was nothing pointing to “anything other than a tragic accident.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s