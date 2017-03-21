Police: 3-year-old twins die in Missouri pond accident



KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities said the deaths of 3-year-old twins in a Missouri pond were apparently a “tragic accident.”

The Kansas City Star reports that Platte County Sheriff Maj. Erik Holland said Arrabelle and Elijah Wagner were found Monday after their father awoke and realized they were missing. The pond is behind their home near Edgerton, about 30 miles north of Kansas City.

Arrabelle was found alive in the pond and responders searched the house for Elijah, thinking he may have gone inside to get help.

Divers eventually found him in the pond near a covered dock. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrabelle died later at a hospital.

Holland said the deaths would be “thoroughly” investigated, although there was nothing pointing to “anything other than a tragic accident.”

