Police investigating armed robbery of Hermitage McDonald’s

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hermitage police are investigating an armed robbery at the McDonald’s on East State Street.

Police said the robbery happened at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday.

A man wearing a black Nike sweat suit and a red ski mask entered the restaurant through an open back door. The man was holding a black handgun, according to police.

He reportedly forced the manager at gunpoint to open an office safe and the front register, before taking cash and running away.

No one was hurt.

A K-9 team from the Shenango Township Police Department was called to assist in the search for the robber, but he wasn’t found.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect or a photo.

Those with information on the crime are asked to contact the Hermitage Police Department at 724-983-6780.