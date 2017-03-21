Protesters break windows, hurt officer outside of Pittsburgh jail



PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities in Pittsburgh say one police officer was injured and several windows were damaged during a protest outside of a jail.

Police say a group called the Allegheny County Health Justice Project gathered outside of the Allegheny County Jail around 8 p.m. Monday. Officials say the group of two dozen people broke a window on the jail building and smashed the windows of several cars parked outside of the prison and City Court.

Police say protesters got in a scuffle with a responding police officer who was trying to subdue the group. Officials say the group later left the scene.

A representative from the group says they protest for inmates who are not receiving proper medical care. Jail Warden Orlando Harper says all inmates are safe and secure.

