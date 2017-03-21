Report: Youngstown police follow pot smell to car full of drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers didn’t have any trouble figuring out what they were looking for after they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a car they were driving behind.

Police were working just after midnight Sunday at the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority when they spotted a car with several air fresheners hanging from the mirror, obstructing the driver’s view, according to a police report. Officers also detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car as they were traveling behind it.

Officers pulled the car over near the intersection of Dryden Ave. and McGuffey Rd. where a search uncovered several bags of marijuana, crack cocaine, cocaine, Tramadol pills, over $780 in cash, a handgun and a digital scale.

The driver, Taqwilla Robinson, 32, was arrested and charged with drug possession. Her passenger, Keyoshia Shaw, 23, was charged with drug possession, trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons under disability.

A male in the car who was not named in the police report was issued a summons for drug possession.

Both women were arraigned Monday and are due back in court later this month.