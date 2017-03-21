Storm Team 27: Colder air moving back in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

Colder air is pushing into the region tonight. Lows will fall toward the low 20’s by morning. There is a small risk for snow shower or flurry late into early morning. Little accumulation expected. Gusty wind will make it feel colder.

More sunshine with the cold temperatures expected Wednesday. Warmer air returns later this week.

There is a chance for a Wintry Mix Friday morning with more rain this weekend. Highs will push into the lower 60’s.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a flurry or snow shower late. Little accumulation. (20%)

Low: 22

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early. (20%)

High: 32

Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Cold.

Low: 12

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A wintry mix possible, changing to rain showers and tapering off early afternoon. (60%)

High: 58 Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain showers. (40%)

High: 63 Low: 49

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 61 Low: 49

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 60 Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 48 Low: 39

