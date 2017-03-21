Storm Team 27: Colder temperatures Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast frost

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

Colder air is pushing into the region through morning.  Lows will fall toward the low 20’s.  There is a small risk for snow shower or flurry into early morning.  Little accumulation expected.  Gusty wind will make it feel colder.

More sunshine with the cold temperatures expected Wednesday.  Warmer air returns later this week.

There is a chance for a Wintry Mix Friday morning with more rain this weekend.  Highs will push into the lower 60’s.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny.  Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early.  (20%)
High: 32

Wednesday night:  Mostly clear.  Cold.
Low:  12

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A wintry mix possible, changing to rain showers and tapering off early afternoon. (60%)
High: 58    Low: 33

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain showers. (40%)
High: 63    Low: 49

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 61    Low: 49

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 60    Low: 50

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers.  (60%)
High: 60    Low:   48

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High:   48    Low:   39

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s