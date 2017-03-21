Storm Team 27: Some sunshine today

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

Better weather returns today with clouds decreasing through the day. Partly sunny skies are expected into the afternoon. High temperatures will push into the low 50s.

Another round of cold temperatures will return for Wednesday with highs only making it to near 30. Warmer air will build back in through the end of the week with rain showers returning into the weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Chance for pockets of drizzle or fog early.

High: 52

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Low: 22

Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early. (20%)

High: 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 18

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 57 Low: 32

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 58 Low: 46

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 56 Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 44

