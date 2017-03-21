Teenager charged with murder of man in Youngstown

The 15-year-old boy is charged with the shooting death of 23-year-old Clevael Workman last month

Police are investigating a shooting death on Youngstown's north side.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man in Youngstown last month.

Police said the teenager turned himself in on murder charges. They’re not naming the suspect because he is a juvenile.

The teen is charged with killing 23-year-old Clevael Workman, who was found lying in the street on February 2.

A witness told police that the shooting happened near a driveway on Oxford Street. Workman made it to the middle of the street before collapsing.

Police said they believe that the murder may be drug-related.

Monday in a juvenile court, the teenager pleaded not true — equivalent to a not guilty plea in adult court. He is due in court again next Friday.

