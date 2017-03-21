Youngstown church seeking donations for annual Easter egg hunt

The event's coordinator said organizers like to give the kids a unique experience, made possible by donations

St. Dominic Church is asking for donations for its community-wide Easter egg hunt.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One local church is asking for your help to put on a very special event.

This is the fourth time that the church has held the event. Last year, around 700 kids attended.

The church is asking for pre-packaged candy (every child that participates walks away with a bag of candy) and bigger prizes for the hunt, or cash.

Victoria Allen, the event’s coordinator, said organizers like to give the children that participate a unique experience. They do that with donations from the community.

“We gave away bikes and basketballs and Hula hoops and kites, so everything a child normally wouldn’t get,” she said.

You can make donations at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown, located at 77 E. Lucius Ave. in Youngstown.

The church is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and is accepting candy donations until April 7.

The egg hunt is at 4 p.m. on April 9.

You can find a list of other local Easter egg hunts in the Mahoning Valley on our website.

