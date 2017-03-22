2 arrested after witness reports home burglary in Boardman

Gloria Daviduk and Michael Rochford are charged with burglary and possession of criminal tools

By Published: Updated:
Gloria Daviduk and Michael Rochford, charged with burglary in Boardman.
Gloria Daviduk and Michael Rochford

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman and Columbiana man are in Mahoning County Jail, accused of breaking into a house on Mill Creek Drive.

A person called police around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to report that two people dressed in black clothing were forcing their way into a home.

Several officers arrived to find a door had been pried open and an upstairs window was open.

Upon demanding the suspects come out of the home, police said the window upstairs was slammed shut.

Police said 31-year-old Michael Rochford was found on the top of the stairs in the house. He told police that he was at his “boss’s house.”

A woman identified as 38-year-old Gloria Daviduk then came downstairs and said Rochford knew the homeowner and that they just stopped to get something.

A police report lists the suspects as unemployed.

Police found two backpacks in the house containing a men’s wallet, grooming trimmer, pry bar, two Blackberry phones and an alarm clock.

The homeowner was contacted, and Rochford and Daviduk were charged with burglary and possession of criminal tools.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s