2017 Fitch Softball Preview

Head Coach: Steve Ward

Record: 13-13

Key Returnees

Maddie Everhart, 2B (SR)

Makenzie Luknis, 1B/3B (SR)

Julia McMenamin, OF (SR)

Bri Protain, 3B (SR)

Madison DeCato, 1B (JR)

Talia Diaz, OF (JR)

LeeAnna Franken, 3B (JR)

Carlee Gaca, 2B (JR)

Kacie Roth, C (JR)

Sara Tuchek, SS (JR)

Christina Tucker, CF (JR)

Abby Brown, OF (SO)

Ashley Fuller, P/2B (SO)

Kayla Kelty, OF (SO)

Kaitlyn Scorinto,OF (SO)

Lainie Simons, C (SO)

Strengths

“We have experienced players in positions and our hitting line up is ready for all types of pitching,” indicates Ward. “I’m pleased with our preseason so far. We are a battle-tested squad with a big chip on our shoulder from last year. It is truly a matter of us believing in ourselves and building each other up through mistakes.” The Falcons will be led by their seniors – Makenzie Luknis, Julia McMenamin, Maddie Everhart and Bri Protain. Luknis and McMenamin are each four-year letter winners while Everhart and Protain are lettering for a third year. “Makenzie is our big bat this year,” says Coach Ward. “We look for her to lock down first base as she has done the previous years. Julia will continue being the general in the outfield. She brings excellent contact at the plate that will drive in runs consistently. Maddie will be the leader of the infield at second base. She brings a power game and has picture perfect footwork out in the field. Bri excels at putting the ball into play and has come up with big hits in big moments for us.” A trio of juniors will be asked to continue their progression as Christina Tucker returns in center, Sara Tuchek will take over at short and LeeAnna Franken will man the hot corner. “Christina will cover a lot of ground (for us). She’s our 2 or 3 hitter (in the lineup),” coach Ward says. “She’s a multi-sport athlete who just exudes confidence in all she does. Sara had an amazing off-season. She brings speed and a cannon of an arm at that spot. We look for her to be a defensive gem this year. Lee(Anna) has worked very hard to earn her position. She has a strong arm and quick movements.” The sophomore class at Fitch possesses a talented trio in Kayla Kelty, Lainie Simons and Ashley Fuller. “Kayla will lead off for us,” indicates Ward. “She has added power to her game. She also is one of the fastest on the team. Lainie moves from third to catcher this year. She’s one of the best athletes I have seen in a while, she could play any position at a high level. We’ll look for Lainie to either hit in the four-hole or follow Kayla in the lineup. Ash(ley) is a speed lefty that will bring the heat. She also has an excellent change up to compliment her speed. She has been working really hard in the off season on her movement.”

Coach Ward points out a huge addition to his coaching staff, “Becki Spalding works with our pitchers and infield. She brings a wealth of knowledge and has coached nationally ranked travel teams.”

Weaknesses

The All-American Conference is such a strong league, that as coach Ward points out ‘whoever gets hot during conference games could take it.’ The Falcons have worked hard in the off-season to solidify their pitching staff. Ashley Fuller and freshman Kaitlyn Evanko appear to be two pitchers who coach Ward feels confident to enter the 2017 season with. “It’s a great 1-2 punch. The lefty (Fuller) with speed complimented by the righty precision (Evanko). Kaitlyn has great control and spin on the ball making it difficult for hitters to get a true hard hit. We’re looking at both pitchers to start games and go 3-5 innings with the other one closing out the game for us. They complement each other so well and realize the benefit of working together.”

2017 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Mooney, 5

Mar. 29 – at Boardman, 5

Mar. 30 – Boardman, 5

Mar. 31 – at Struthers, 5

Apr. 1 – vs. Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 12

Apr. 1 – vs. Holy Name, 2

Apr. 3 – Canfield, 5

Apr. 4 – at Canfield, 5

Apr. 6 – Lakeview, 5

Apr. 17 – Poland, 5

Apr. 18 – at Poland, 5

Apr. 21 – TBA (Akron Racers)

Apr. 22 – vs. Hubbard (Akron Racers), 6

Apr. 23 – vs. NDCL (Akron Racers), 12

Apr. 23 – vs. Olmsted Falls (Akron Racers), 3

Apr. 24 – at Howland, 5

Apr. 25 – Howland, 5

Apr. 27 – at Edgewood, 5

Apr. 29 – at Stow-Munroe Falls (DH), 11

May 1 – at Harding, 5

May 2 – Harding, 5

May 3 – at Ursuline, 5