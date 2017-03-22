4 pets killed in Brookfield house fire

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Four pets have died in a house fire in Brookfield.

Firefighters were called to 931 Judson Avenue just before 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A neighbor, the father of the woman who lives in the home, called 911 to report black smoke was coming out of the house. He said he didn’t believe anyone was home, but they had several dogs.

Six people, including four children, lived in the home, but they are all OK. Two animals survived.

The fire is under investigation.

WKBN is at the scene and working to get more information on how the fire started. Watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon.