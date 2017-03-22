Attorneys pour over paperwork from jurors in Seman murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the last hearings held locally in the capital murder case of Robert Seman took place Wednesday.

Seman’s attorney and prosecutors gathered for the last time in a Mahoning County courtroom before the case is heard in Ravenna.

Both sides went over paperwork filed by prospective jurors in Portage County.

The case was granted a change of venue because of publicity surrounding the case and the unlikelihood of seating an impartial jury in Mahoning County.

Seman is accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home in March of 2015, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Prosecutors said Seman set fire to the house where they lived because Gump was set to testify against him in a rape case.

The trial is set for April 17.