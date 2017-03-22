Attorneys pour over paperwork from jurors in Seman murder case

Robert Seman is charged with setting the fire that killed 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents

By Published:
The individual questioning of potential jurors in the Robert Seman triple-murder trial will begin the day after Easter.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the last hearings held locally in the capital murder case of Robert Seman took place Wednesday.

Seman’s attorney and prosecutors gathered for the last time in a Mahoning County courtroom before the case is heard in Ravenna.

Both sides went over paperwork filed by prospective jurors in Portage County.

The case was granted a change of venue because of publicity surrounding the case and the unlikelihood of seating an impartial jury in Mahoning County.

Seman is accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home in March of 2015, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Prosecutors said Seman set fire to the house where they lived because Gump was set to testify against him in a rape case.

The trial is set for April 17.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s