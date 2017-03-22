Authorities: Woman admits breaking into Amish homes in northeast Ohio

Investigators said 39-year-old Lisa Bishop confessed to burglaries in Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage and Trumbull counties

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities said a woman confessed to burglaries against the Amish in northeast Ohio after detectives arrested her and found jars of loose change, cash and other items in her vehicle.

The Geauga County sheriff said detectives stopped the vehicle last week after a burglary victim reported the license plate information.

Investigators said 39-year-old Lisa Bishop confessed to burglaries in Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage and Trumbull counties but didn’t provide a motive or explain why she targeted the religious sect that shuns many modern conveniences.

At least a dozen burglaries are under investigation.

One man told WJW-TV that his wife’s purses were taken from their home and his children had trouble sleeping afterward.

Bishop is charged with burglary. Court records listed no attorney for the Montville Township woman.

