Boardman students get lesson in preparing for tornadoes



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Grade-school children would not have been around when tornadoes swept through the Valley back in 1985.

But Wednesday, students got a lesson in emergency preparedness in the case of any such storm.

At 10 minutes to 10 a.m., the 360 students at Robinwood Lane Elementary left their classrooms, along with teachers and staff. Many of them were directed into bathrooms in the interior of the building, which would have the sturdiest walls and no windows.

Principal Don Robinson said the drill is aimed to get the young ones to remember how to react to bad weather when they’re not in school as well.

“I guarantee you they will go home tonight and say, ‘We need to know where to go in case there’s a tornado at our house,'” he said.

