Boardman students get lesson in preparing for tornadoes

Students at Robinwood Lane Elementary prepared for a tornado during a drill on Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
At 10 minutes to 10 a.m., the 360 students at Robinwood Lane Elementary left their classrooms, along with teachers and staff. Many of them were directed into bathrooms in the interior of the building, which would have the sturdiest walls and no windows.


BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Grade-school children would not have been around when tornadoes swept through the Valley back in 1985.

But Wednesday, students got a lesson in emergency preparedness in the case of any such storm.

At 10 minutes to 10 a.m., the 360 students at Robinwood Lane Elementary left their classrooms, along with teachers and staff. Many of them were directed into bathrooms in the interior of the building, which would have the sturdiest walls and no windows.

Principal Don Robinson said the drill is aimed to get the young ones to remember how to react to bad weather when they’re not in school as well.

“I guarantee you they will go home tonight and say, ‘We need to know where to go in case there’s a tornado at our house,'” he said.

Tune into WKBN 27 First News tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. to see how local communities prepare for a real emergency and why the principal at Robinwood Lane takes this so seriously.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s