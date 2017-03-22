Boardman teacher experienced tornado, takes lesson to students

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday’s statewide tornado test gave school administrators a chance to go through a test run of their procedures and students a chance to learn what to do if a tornado strikes.

Don Robinson is the principal at Robinwood Lane Elementary in Boardman. He’s been holding tornado drills as long as he’s been an educator. On Wednesday, he announced to the school’s 360 students and their teachers what is expected of them during a test run of a tornado drill.

“The notice of a tornado can sometimes come very quickly, and we won’t have much time so it needs to be done quickly, quietly and calmly,” Robinson said.

Robinson knows first-hand how quickly tornadoes can move and how destructive they can be. In May 1985, he was a teacher in nearby Windham when a string of twisters roared through Trumbull County leaving death and smashed buildings in their wake.

“For me, it is really an important thing. I think the kids get that from me,” Robinson said.

At the appointed time, ten minutes before 10 a.m., the children in grades Kindergarten through 4th grade left their classrooms. Many of the students were led into nearby restrooms since they would have the sturdiest walls and be away from any windows. Others sat in hallways against walls with their heads covered.

One by one, Robinson checked on each group before dismissing them.

The whole process lasted less than ten minutes. Robinson said he and his staff began early in the school year telling students what they will face.

“We have three drills. We do a lockdown drill and explain the reason for that. We do a fire drill and explain that then the tornado drill and the reason for that,” Robinson said.

Robinson says he hopes the kids will take the lessons they’ve learned home with them so that when a real emergency happens, they and their families will know how to respond and stay safe.