Cortland man charged with beating woman after night at bar

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A night out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day turned into a volatile and violent situation for a Sharon woman.

According to a police report, a woman told police she was riding home from Quaker Steak and Lube in Sharon at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday with Dalton Propst, 23, of Cortland, when the couple began to argue.

The woman said Propst began to drive erratically and she thought he was going to wreck her car. As the couple was traveling along Route 7, near Route 305 in Hartford Township, they continued to argue and Propst punched the woman in the face, the report stated. The woman said she hit him back and he elbowed her twice in the face.

The woman told police Propst threatened to kill her if she didn’t let him drive home.

Police said they questioned the woman in an ambulance that was called to Propst’s residence on Rosewae Avenue in Cortland. During their questioning, police noted that the woman was bleeding from her mouth and her lips were swollen. The woman was taken to the hospital with a possible broken jaw.

Police went inside the residence and questioned Propst who said the two had argued but that the woman was the aggressor, hitting him and pulling his hair. He told officers that the woman braced herself against the passenger side door of the car and kicked him in the face several times. Police noted that Propst had a lump on the side of his forehead and several minor scratches. When officers asked Propst how the woman received her injuries, he said she didn’t have any injuries, the report stated.

Propst was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Trumbull County Jail. He was arraigned Monday where he entered a plea of not guilty. Bond was set at $15,000. Propst is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.