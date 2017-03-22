Deborah R. Willoughby Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Deborah R. Willoughby, 61, of Warren, Ohio, died Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at her home.

She was born October 8, 1955 in Montgomery, West Virginia to Sylvester and Lucille Steed Andrews.

She was a homemaker.

She leaves two sons, Olin Willoughby of Girard and Jordan Willoughby who is serving in the Army; a daughter, Janiece Willoughby of Warren; a brother, Barry Edmonds of San Antonio, Texas; a sister, Norma Jean Hughes of Bloomfield, Connecticut and one grandchild.

Besides her parents, a brother, Frankie Edmonds and a sister, Carolyn Ferguson are deceased.

There are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



Order Flowers Here