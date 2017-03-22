E. Liverpool woman accused of stealing $176K from employer

Danielle Varrati,37, is charged with five counts for wire fraud

By Published:
Courtroom Generic

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from East Liverpool was charged by federal prosecutors for stealing $176,000 from her employer through wire transfers.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Danielle Varrati,37, transferred money from her employer’s account to her personal bank account (the employer was not listed on the news release and court documents have not been electronically updated as of this report). She is charged with five counts of wire fraud.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Hancock County.

Varrati faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of the indictment.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s