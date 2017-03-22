Edward J. Ferenchak Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Edward Noga, for Edward J. Ferenchak, 89, who passed away Wednesday morning, March 22 at Briarfield Manor.

He was born in Campbell, September 4, 1927, the son of Valent and Johanna Hoza Ferenchak.

Edward was a proud Navy veteran having served his country from 1945-1946.

He lived in California from 1960-1969 and moved back to the area where he retired from Truscon Steel in 1982.

Edward was a former parishioner of St. Elizabeth Church and participated in the Holy Name Society, the Infant Jesus of Prague Society and the Altar and Rosary Society.

Edward was a member of V.F.W. Post 9947, was a Past Commander of VFW Post 8841 in Youngstown, Past Commander of V.F.W. Post 3538 in Struthers and past V.F.W. Commander of Mahoning County Council. Edward was a member of American Legion Post 15 in Poland and VFW Post 93.

He enjoyed bowling and bowled in many leagues in the area and proudly won the Laurel Lanes Classic in 1960 in Warren. He also participated in many city and state tournaments. Edward was also a member of the Baseball Oldtimes. Edward cherished spending time with his shipmates at his Navy ship reunions for the LST 575. He loved dancing to polka music and was an avid polka dancer.

Edward leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Kathy Ferenchak of Alta Loma, California; his nephew, John Pierko; nieces, Bonita Kovach and Monica Malloy and many great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews of West Mifflin. He also leaves his good friends, Nancy Stecyk and Ron and Jackie Gianoglio, who were so kind and helpful to Ed over the years and many good friends at Park Vista, where he lived for the last five years.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Ferenchak Chrisley; his sisters, Mary Kovach, Helen Ferenchak and Emmy Ferenchak; his brother, Steve Ferenchak and nephew, Conrad Kovach.

The Ferenchak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday morning, March 25 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family wishes donations be made to St Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, 44504, and Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, 44512.

