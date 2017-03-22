‘Gong Show’ creator Chuck Barris dies at 87

Publicist Paul Shefrin announced Barris' death on behalf of his family

By Published:
Chuck Barris
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2002 file photo, Chuck Barris, the man behind TV's "The Dating Game," poses in the lobby of his apartment in New York. Game show impresario Barris has died at 87. Barris, the madcap producer of "The Gong Show" and "The Dating Game," died of natural causes Tuesday afternoon, March 21, 2017, at his home in Palisades, New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Game show impresario Chuck Barris has died at 87.

Barris, the madcap producer of “The Gong Show” and “The Dating Game,” died of natural causes Tuesday afternoon at his home in Palisades, New York.

Publicist Paul Shefrin announced Barris’ death on behalf of his family.

In addition to being a game show creator, producer and host, he also was a best-selling author and had success in the music world. He wrote the 1962 hit record, “Palisades Park,” which was recorded by Freddy Cannon.

Barris is survived by his wife of 16 years.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “‘Gong Show’ creator Chuck Barris dies at 87

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s