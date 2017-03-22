Helen J. Lang Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Helen J. Lang, 94, of Warren died Wednesday morning, March 22, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Helen was born March 26, 1922 in Sutersville, Pennsylvania to Mathew and Mary Swanson Urbania she came to Trumbull County over 40 years ago.

She had been an inspector for Packard Electric for 38 years, retiring in 1977.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mineral Ridge where she had served as a deacon and an elder.

Helen was a member of Rebekah Lodge and served as “Past Noble Grand”.

She enjoyed cooking and had traveled extensively throughout the world.

Her first husband, Venard Campbell died in 1969 and her second husband, Walter Lang died in 1987.

She leaves her son, Gary D. (Jo Ann) Campbell of Tarpon Springs, Florida; Two granddaughters, Tina (Sam) Malizia of Struthers, Ohio and Michele (Tony) Kressy of Grayslake, Illinois. She also leaves a great-grandson, Jason P. Malizia of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Besides her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeffrey Campbell and had been the last survivor of her nine brothers and sisters.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church in Mineral Ridge.

Friends may call from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.



