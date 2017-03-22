Kennedy Catholic gets big send-off before championship game

Related Coverage Kennedy Catholic eyes eighth state title

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The focus Wednesday for Kennedy Catholic High School was having fun before their big basketball tournament on Thursday.

The Golden Eagles departed for Hershey, Pennsylvania. Before leaving, they received quite a send-off from fans, classmates and the rest of the school community.

Players walked through a tunnel of fans on their way to the bus before departing for Thursday’s state championship game.

Head Coach Rick Mancino said the team will practice Wednesday night in Hershey before enjoying a team dinner and watching some film.

Coaches and players alike are thrilled with the support from the community.

“It makes me feel great. I’ve been here four years — the longest — and it would just go out with a bang if we win it in my last year. It just feels great that everybody is just supporting us and coming out to see us,” said Senior Channing Phillips.

The team faces up against Girard College at 2 p.m. at the GIANT Center in Hershey. A win would seal up the eighth state crown in the program’s history and would place them in a tie for the most in Pennsylvania.

WKBN will be in Hershey for the game. Stay tuned to WKBN.com for the latest updates or watch WKBN 27 First News, beginning at 5 p.m.