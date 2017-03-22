Locks changed at Antone’s Banquet Centre in Boardman

The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office confirms that deputies were brought in by a local bank to change locks

By Published:
The locks were being changed Wednesday at Antone's Banquet Center in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The locks were being changed Wednesday at Antone’s Banquet Centre in Boardman.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office confirms that deputies were brought in by a local bank to secure the building on Market Street.

There have been questions about the future of the banquet center after rumors on social media.

Tracy Scarabino, the former scheduler at Antone’s, talked to WKBN last month and said that she was told to cancel all events there by the owner, Ross Scianna. She said Scianna told her that the hall was closing.

WKBN talked to Scianna last month who denied the closing rumors and saying, “We are open forever, we hope.”

WKBN reached out to Scianna again on Wednesday, but he hasn’t returned a call.

Just last week, the doors were locked and a notice from Ohio Edison said it would take $2,700 to get the power turned back on. Meanwhile, people who had events scheduled at Antone’s were scrambling to get them rescheduled elsewhere.

