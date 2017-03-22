Martin T. “Marty” Schuller Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Martin T. “Marty” Schuller of Sharpsville passed away unexpectedly of natural cause at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in his residence. He was 47.

Marty was born October 17, 1969, in Little Rock, Arkansas, a son of Martin and Linda Brant Schuller.

He was raised in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania and was a 1978 graduate of Abington Heights High School. Marty then matriculated to Kent State University, Kent, Ohio and graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree.

He was employed by Reynolds Services, Inc., Transfer, in the sales department as the manger of specialty products for more than ten years. Marty was previously employed by Samuel Specialty Metals, Inc., Hermitage.

He was of the Christian faith.

Marty enjoyed golfing and watching sports, particularly the Pittsburgh sports teams and the Arkansas Razorbacks. He loved being outdoors and camping with his wife and family, especially in the Smokey Mountains, Tennessee. Marty was a family man who cherished the time he was able to spend with his children, grandchildren and friends.

Surviving are his wife, the former Jodi L. Marrie, whom he married June 13, 1998; two daughters, Jaclyn Winters, Sharpsville and Jessica Winters and her fiancé, Derek Toadvine, Wexford, Pennsylvania; a son, Trevor Schuller, Sharpsville; his mother, Linda Schuller, Scranton, Pennsylvania; a sister, Susannah Bartolotta and her husband, Stephen, Hartford, Connecticut; a brother, Brant Schuller and his wife Kristen, Lancaster, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Landen Hassel and Lydia Hartman and several nieces and nephews.

Marty was preceded in death by his father.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 24 and 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, March 25, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25 in the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Sharon, officiating.

Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville.



