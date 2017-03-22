Missing Florida teen believed to be heading to Ohio

Kayla Moffett, 13, has been missing since last week after she didn't return home from school

Kayla Moffett, missing Florida teen believed to be in Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a missing teen from Florida, believed to be traveling to the Toledo area.

Kayla Moffett, 13, has been missing since last week after she didn’t return home from school. Investigators said she has never run away before.

Moffett’s mother and extended family live in the Toledo and Holland, Ohio area. Moffett made statements to friends that she was leaving and possibly heading toward Ohio.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the Auburndale Police Department at 863-965-5555.

