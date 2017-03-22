Moises Jose Chongolola Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Moises Jose Chongolola, 84, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2017.

Moises moved to Tuscon, Arizona from Luanda, Angola in 1975 on academic scholarship for University, but sent for his wife Domingas and children Victoria, Patricia and Levis once war broke out and returning home was not an option.

In Tuscon, their fourth child, Melanie, was born, then the family moved east where they settled in Sharon, Pennsylvania and became naturalized citizens.

Moises and Domingas were married 46 years and have watched their family grow with the addition of three grandchildren, Malumbu, Ellende and Desmond Chongolola.

Moises’ life will be celebrated on two continents as he was a revered elder to many families.

Calling hours are 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2017 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Prayer service and eulogies will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, in the funeral home.

A funeral and burial will follow in Angola.

To view obituary visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.



