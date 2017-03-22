New $3.7 million Warren dialysis center to bring 20 new jobs

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The world’s largest dialysis company is building a new center in Warren. Wednesday evening, city council OK’d a tax break.

Fresenius Medical Care is spending $3.7 million for a new dialysis center in the Enterprise Business Park off Parkman Road.

It’ll be Fresenius’s sixth such center in the area. It should be open by October.

City Council unanimously approved a 10-year, 50 percent tax abatement.

“It’s going to be a half-million dollar payroll, $3.7 million investment [and] 20 new jobs — 16 permanent and four part-time,” Warren Mayor Doug Franklin said. “So we’re very pleased. And I think it’s the start of a lot of economic development activity on Parkman road.”

Neighbors on Warren’s Kenilworth Avenue also asked council to do something about the employees of a medical office on East Market Street that park on their street instead of the office lot.

One woman said as many as seven cars park along the street, making it hard to get in and out of their driveways.