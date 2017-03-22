Ohio attorney general program to help children of addicts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has announced a program to help families hurt by parents’ addiction to painkillers and heroin.

The $3.6 million program unveiled Wednesday will aid children abused or neglected due to parental drug use in 14 southern Ohio counties — Athens, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Hocking, Ross, and Vinton.

Parents of children referred to the program will also receive drug treatment.

The Public Children Services Association of Ohio said one of every two children placed into foster care in 2015 were there because of abuse and neglect associated with their parents’ drug use.

The Franklin County Coroner said last week that nearly a person a day is dying in central Ohio by overdosing on the painkiller fentanyl.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said a record 60 people in that county died from opiate overdoses in February.

