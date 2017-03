CORTLAND, Ohio – Phillip G. Myers 92, of Cortland died Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at his home.

He was born July 22, 1924 in Mannington, West Virginia to Walter and Edith Messinger Myers.

He came to the area in 1947.

There will be no services or calling hours per Phillip’s request.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



