Police: Austintown man snorted heroin, drank Hard Lemonade before drive

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say an Austintown man snorted heroin and drank Mike’s Hard Lemonade before driving around the township.

Robert McCulley, 53, was stopped at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday making an improper turn from Bears Den Road onto Burkey Road, according to a police report. Police said McCulley nearly caused an accident and failed to signal a turn.

An officer questioned McCulley after smelling alcohol in the vehicle and reported that McCulley handed him a cup containing alcohol but said it wasn’t his. McCulley then told the officer, “It’s probably Mike’s Hard Lemonade,” the report said.

Police reported finding heroin in a cigarette box in the car. After some questioning, the report says McCulley admitted to snorting heroin and drinking a little alcohol.

He was arrested an charged with drug abuse — heroin, open container and with a turn signal violation.