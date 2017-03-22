Police: Ohio family kept body of Vietnam vet, took benefits

The Tuscarawas County sheriff said deputies checked on the man after being told he was living with the family and hadn't been seen lately

Brian and Stacy Sorohan are accused of keeping the decomposed body of a Vietnam veteran and stealing his benefits.
Brian Sorohan (left) and Stacy Sorohan (right) (Photo courtesy of The Tuscarawas Sheriff's Office)


WAINWRIGHT, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff said deputies found a family living with a Vietnam veteran’s decomposing body and stealing his benefits.

Investigators said they think the 71-year-old had been dead for several months.

Deputies said they found the man’s body Tuesday and have video footage of one of the residents making withdrawals using his Social Security benefits card.

Authorities have charged Brian Sorohan and Stacy Sorohan with abuse of a corpse and theft of a credit card. Their 18-year-old daughter was charged with abuse of a corpse.

There are no court records indicating whether they have an attorney to speak for them or home telephone listings so they can be contacted.

