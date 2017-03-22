Police: Robbery of Hermitage McDonald’s an inside job

Related Coverage Police investigating armed robbery of Hermitage McDonald’s

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police say an early morning armed robbery of the McDonald’s in Hermitage was an inside job.

Hermitage Police said they’ve identified the robber who came into the restaurant on East State Street Tuesday morning. The robber then forced a manager to open an office safe and cash register by gunpoint.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell said an employee helped set up the robbery.

An air-soft pistol, ski mask and other evidence was seized from a Shenango Valley home, along with the stolen money, according to Jewell.

Police aren’t releasing the suspects names until the investigation is completed.

Police said both suspects are cooperating with investigators.